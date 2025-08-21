Azerbaijani wrestler claims silver at U20 World Championships

Competing in the 62kg weight category, Mammadova advanced to the final, where she faced China’s Yangzhen Yangzhen, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

In a gripping and evenly matched contest, the bout ended 6-6, with the Chinese wrestler clinching victory on the last-point criteria.

Mammadova's silver adds to Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the championships, bringing the total to five. She joins fellow medalists Vasif Baghirov (57kg), Nurlan Aghazada (70kg), Yusif Dursunov (125kg), and Gunay Gurbanova (59kg), who each earned bronze in their respective categories.