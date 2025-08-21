Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani wrestler claims silver at U20 World Championships

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani wrestler claims silver at U20 World Championships
Photo: Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Azerbaijan's Ruzanna Mammadova secured a silver medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships held in Samokov, Bulgaria.

Competing in the 62kg weight category, Mammadova advanced to the final, where she faced China’s Yangzhen Yangzhen, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

In a gripping and evenly matched contest, the bout ended 6-6, with the Chinese wrestler clinching victory on the last-point criteria.

Mammadova's silver adds to Azerbaijan’s medal tally at the championships, bringing the total to five. She joins fellow medalists Vasif Baghirov (57kg), Nurlan Aghazada (70kg), Yusif Dursunov (125kg), and Gunay Gurbanova (59kg), who each earned bronze in their respective categories.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      