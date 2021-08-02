Azerbaijani wrestlers compete at Tokyo Olympics (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wrestling competitions continue in the framework of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Today the Greco-Roman wrestling competitions in the weight of 77 and 97 kg, as well as the women's wrestling in the 68 kg weight category started.

Azerbaijani wrestler Rafig Huseynov (77 kg) began his performance with a victory. So, Huseynov in the 1/8 finals overcame his rival from Sweden Alex Kessidis and reached the 1/4 finals of the competition. In the quarterfinals, the Azerbaijani wrestler lost to the representative of Kyrgyzstan Akzhol Makhmudov.

Female wrestler Elis Manolova in the 1/8 finals lost to her rival from Nigeria Blessing Oborududu.

News.Az