Azerbaijanis continue peaceful protests on Lachin road despite worsening weather

The peaceful protests of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), eco-activists and volunteers from Azerbaijan on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, has been going on for the ninth straight day, News.Az reports.

The protesters are chanting the slogans "Put an end to eco-terror" and "Put an end to environmental crimes!"

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

