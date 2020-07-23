Azerbaijanis hold rally as sign of protest in Texas against Armenia’s fascist actions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijanis living in Houston, Texas held a rally as a sign of protest against the military provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the continuation of the aggressive policy, Armenian barbarism and atrocities against the Azerbaijanis, Trend reports on July 23 referring to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

“About 100 cars were involved in the rally organized by the Azerbaijan-American Cultural Alliance under the slogan "Stop the occupation policy of Armenia!" the message said.

“The flags of Azerbaijan and the US, the slogans "Stop the aggressive policy of Armenia!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" were stuck on these cars,” the message said.

“These cars were moving along the streets of Sugar Land, Katy, Memorial and Houston cities during more than two hours, bringing the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the atrocities of the Armenians to Texas people,” the message said.

“At the end of the rally, the protesters sang the Azerbaijani national anthem in the city center, chanted the patriotic slogans, expressing support for Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people and army and our compatriots who raised their voices these days against the fascist actions of Armenians in foreign countries,” the message said.

News.Az