Azerbaijan’s acting prime minister outlines government’s priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ali Asadov, whose candidacy for Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister was approved by the country’s Milli Majlis, outlined the government’s priorities, News.Az reports.

"Today, Azerbaijan is effectively progressing in line with the development strategy tailored to address the challenges of the post-war era," Asadov said at a parliamentary session on Friday.

He highlighted that the priority for the future period will be to improve defense and national security, build the military-industrial complex, upgrade army provisions, and strengthen border defense.

Asadov highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has always prioritized social development and will continue to do so.

News.Az