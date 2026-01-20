Azerbaijan’s aid crucial for Ukraine, envoy says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is playing a vital role in helping the country withstand winter hardships and ongoing attacks on its energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s ambassador to Baku has said.

Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, calling the support especially important after repeated Russian strikes on Ukraine’s electricity network, News.Az reports, citing Report.

“The humanitarian aid package is very important for us, particularly during winter after Russian terrorist attacks on our electricity infrastructure,” Husyev told journalists. “We deeply appreciate Azerbaijan’s support.”

The ambassador also voiced solidarity with Azerbaijan on the anniversary of Black January, commemorating the victims of the January 20, 1990 tragedy. He reaffirmed Ukraine’s support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that Kyiv highly values Baku’s consistent backing.

As part of the latest aid delivery, Azerbaijan has sent a new shipment of electrical equipment from the Sumgait Technology Park to Ukraine. The cargo includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27,000 meters of cables and wires.

The humanitarian assistance, organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, is valued at $1 million and is intended to help restore and stabilize power supply systems damaged during the war.

Officials say Azerbaijan’s continued humanitarian support reflects growing cooperation between Baku and Kyiv amid Ukraine’s ongoing energy crisis.

News.Az