Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft continues efforts to battle forest fires Türkiye – VIDEO

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Azerbaijan has sent a "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to support Türkiye in tackling the severe forest fires.

The amphibious aircraft continues its operations to help extinguish the forest fires in Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the ministry, Azerbaijan’s ministry told News.Az.The aircraft has been actively involved in extinguishing forest in the Akhisar-Taskuyucak area over the past 24 hours.The fires, which began late on August 22 in Türkiye's western coastal province of Izmir and northern province of Bolu, have prompted extensive firefighting efforts. Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, speaking in Izmir's Karsiyaka district, reported that cooling efforts are underway to fully extinguish the blazes. A smaller fire in Izmir's Urla district, which started on August 17, has been brought under control. However, fires continue to rage in İzmir's Menderes district, as well as in Aydin, Manisa, Usak, and Karabuk provinces.To combat the fires, planes, helicopters, and other equipment have been deployed, with containment efforts nearly complete. Turkish authorities have issued warnings of a high risk of additional wildfires in northern and western Türkiye over the coming days due to high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. The increasing frequency of wildfires in Türkiye's coastal regions is linked to rising summer temperatures and drier conditions, factors attributed to climate change.

