Azerbaijan’s amphibious aircraft joins efforts to battle forest fires in Türkiye – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, Azerbaijan has sent a "BE-200CS" amphibious aircraft from the Ministry of Emergency Situations to support Türkiye in tackling the severe forest fires.

The amphibious aircraft has already commenced its operations to help extinguish the forest fires in Türkiye, News.Az reports citing the ministry.On August 18, the aircraft operated in the Mugla-Ula region, conducting 12 water-dropping operations and releasing a total of 114 tons of water on the forest fires.Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

News.Az