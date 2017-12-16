Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat listed among world's most beautiful mosques

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Architectural Digest has listed Azerbaijan's Bibi-Heybat mosque among the most beautiful mosques in the world, Trend reports.

The magazine has drafted a rating based on the 'Mosques: Splendors of Islam ' book by Azerbaijani interior designer Leyla Uluhanli. The book explores places of both historic and contemporary places of worship from the Great Mosque of Córdoba in Spain to the minimalist Sancaklar Mosque in Istanbul.

The new Bibi-Heybat Mosque, reconstructed and expanded between 1997 and 2005, draws from the original 1282 mosque, which was built over the tomb of Ukeyma Khanum, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad. The exterior features local limestone, and the interior is decorated with colorful tilework and gold inscriptions, reads the article.

Great Mosque of Paris (France), Shaykh Lotfollah Mosque (Isfahan, Iran), Dome of the Rock (Jerusalem), Qarawiyyin Mosque (Fes, Morocco), Heart of Chechnya (Akhmad Kadyrov Mosque) (Grozny, Chechen Republic, Russia), Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Mosque (Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.) and Tilla Kari Mosque and Madrasa (Samarkand, Uzbekistan) also were included in the list of the most beautiful mosques.

