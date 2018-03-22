Azerbaijan’s border guards prevent another drug smuggling attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS) received information about an unidentified sailing object entering the country’s territorial waters on March 20.

A boat with a Yamaha-75 engine with two persons aboard was stopped by a SBS patrol boat, SBS press service told APA.

The boat crew was identified as Aliagha Guliyev and Seymur Guliyev who are residents of the Astara district.

During the inspection of the boat, three packages containing 11.9 kg of drugs were found and seized. The crew members are accused of smuggling narcotic substances to the country.

News.Az

