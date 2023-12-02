Azerbaijan's business tourism opportunities promoted in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, six tourism industry partners representing the country demonstrated their services at the national stand at the "IBTM World" exhibition held in Spain on November 28-30, News.Az reports.

The purpose is to promote Azerbaijan's business tourism opportunities and increase the number of tourism industry representatives who will visit Azerbaijan for business purposes.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with representatives of the foreign tourism industry in B2B format, and presented Azerbaijan's business tourism opportunities.

This year, 2250 tourism industry representatives from 150 countries are participating in the exhibition.

