Azerbaijan’s CEC convenes final meeting on results of presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 11, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan convened for its final meeting dedicated to the results of the presidential election, News.Az reports.

Chaired by Mazahir Panahov, the meeting aims to discuss the consolidation of the results of the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which took place on February 7, 2024. The Commission will also finalize the protocol detailing the election outcomes and prepare to submit it, along with relevant documents, to the Constitutional Court.

News.Az