Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission holds regular meeting

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, chaired by Mazahir Panahov, convened for its routine meeting on Saturday, News.Az reports. 

Addressing the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov outlined the agenda, which encompasses five key issues.

These include: endorsing the protocol from the Commission`s previous meeting on December 19, 2023; determining the text and format of notifications to inform voters about the location and timing of voting; specifying the number and method of preparation; establishing the procedure for preparing the Commission`s final protocol on voting results; making adjustments to the composition of some district election commissions, and addressing the current issues.


