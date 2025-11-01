Azerbaijan’s chief cleric meets Pope Leo XIV, extends invitation to visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus, met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Friday to convey greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

During the meeting, Pashazada highlighted the significance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s activities at the Vatican in recent years and shared information on the construction of a second Catholic church in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also said that hosting Pope Leo XIV in Azerbaijan would be a great honor, noting that a visit would allow the Pope to witness the country’s interreligious harmony, strong state-religion relations, and multicultural environment.

Pope Leo XIV expressed interest in visiting Azerbaijan, stating that he would adjust his schedule to make the trip possible.

News.Az