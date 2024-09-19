Azerbaijan’s civil society reps send open letter to OSCE, Council of Europe heads

+ ↺ − 16 px

Civil society representatives from Azerbaijan have sent an open letter to the heads of the OSCE and the Council of Europe.

News.Az presents the letter:“Mr. Ian Borg, OSCE Chair-in-Office.Mr. Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.We, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan, appeal to you regarding the fact that hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who were forced out of their historical homelands and homes in Armenia 36 years ago and became refugees are still unable to return to Iravan, Goycha, and other historical homes in Western Azerbaijan.Armenia, where Azerbaijanis historically lived, has carried out a systematic campaign aimed at erasing the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis. This deliberate destruction has been ongoing for decades. We note with a heavy heart that today, only one out of 269 mosques registered on the territory of Armenia in 1870 has survived. In addition, hundreds of cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis have been systematically destroyed.Iravan, the current capital of the Republic of Armenia, was once divided into Shahar, Damirbulag, and Tapabashi districts. Azerbaijanis lived in these areas from the time the city was established until the end of the 20th century. The name of the Tapabashi neighborhood, which was built and inhabited by Azerbaijanis, was later changed to Kond. This neighborhood is one of a handful of places with surviving examples of cultural heritage belonging to Azerbaijanis in Armenia. However, it is regrettable that Tapabashi neighborhood, which is part of the Armenian government’s systematic campaign towards erasing the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, is to be completely destroyed.In May of this year, we, the representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan, addressed an open letter to the Director-General of UNESCO, Ms. Audrey Azoulay, asking that tangible measures be taken to prevent the destruction of the Tapabashi neighborhood and for a fact-finding mission to be sent to the area. We declared our openness to dialogue and interaction with UNESCO within the framework of norms and mechanisms of international law in order to stop the destruction. We also called on UNESCO to take the Tapabashi district under its protection as a unique example of cultural heritage of the world. We stated that we were ready to work closely with UNESCO in monitoring efforts. However, we did not receive a response to this request from UNESCO, nor did we see any statement of concern about this issue from the Council of Europe or the OSCE, which declare that they are guided by the protection of human rights.The Irevan Castle, Khan's Palace, the Abbas Mirza Mosque, and many other monuments, which represent valuable examples of the material heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of Armenia, have been completely destroyed. The history of the Blue Mosque, built by Khan of Iravan Huseyn Ali Khan in the 18th century, has been distorted and portrayed as a mosque belonging to another nation.Armenia’s destruction of cultural monuments belonging to Azerbaijanis represents a flagrant violation of several international conventions, including the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the World Heritage Convention, the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.The policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Armenia has seriously damaged Azerbaijan's intangible cultural heritage. For example, the Goycha ashiq school, one of the main schools of Azerbaijani ashiq art, which has been included in the UNESCO list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has been severed from its origins. Armenia has destroyed the statue and gravestone of renowned Azerbaijani performer Ashiq Alasgar in his native Goycha district. This is a demonstrative insult to the people of Azerbaijan.The continuous destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage by Armenia violates our right to use cultural heritage and protect our culture. This conduct seriously hinders peace, dialogue, and reconciliation efforts in the region.We demand that both the Council of Europe and the OSCE express an explicit position on the mentioned issues. This behavior is no different from the attitude shown toward the war crimes Armenia perpetrated during the years when Azerbaijani lands were under occupation and the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani refugees. Azerbaijani society has legitimately lost faith in the OSCE, the Council of Europe, and UNESCO. We see that, shortly after the anti-terror operation, the first anniversary of which was celebrated just recently, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe took a biased step against the Azerbaijani delegation. This behavior and attitude are unacceptable, and those masterminding it will not achieve their goals.The OSCE and the Council of Europe should not adopt a double-standard approach to these issues. They should be objective and impartial. As representatives of Azerbaijan’s civil society, we are ready to cooperate with all relevant organizations in this area, provide additional information, and mediate efforts to protect the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in Armenia.We, therefore, urge you to encourage Armenia to restore and protect the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in accordance with its international obligations. In line with the principles reflected in the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Armenia must ensure the protection of the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijanis and their safe and dignified return to their ancestral lands.”Signatures:1. Aziz Alakbarli – The Western Azerbaijan Community2. Amir Aliyev – Center for the Promotion of Human Rights Public Union3. Fuad Mammadov - "Simurg" Azerbaijan Cultural Association4. Fariz Khalilli – "Miras" Public Association for the Promotion of Cultural Heritage5. Ramil Isgandarli- Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum6. Narmina Aghayeva - "Promotion of Iravan Cultural Heritage" Public Union7. Haji Abdulla - "Zangezur" Societies Public Union8. Novella Jafarova - D. Aliyeva Azerbaijan Women's Rights Society9. Saadat Bananyarli - "Azerbaijan National Unit of the International Human Rights Society" Public Union10. Saltanat Gojamanli - "Protection of Human Rights and Legality" Public Union11. Mubariz Asgarov – "Objective" Public Union for the Promotion of National Values12. Shahla Naghiyeva - “Sonmez Mashal” Cultural Relations Public Union13. Sheyda Allahverdiyeva – "ICOMOS Azerbaijan" Public Union14. Gamar Baghirova - Jafar Jabbarli Public Association for the Development of Culture, Science, and Education15. Ulviyya Babirova - "Culture Volunteers" Public Union16. Turkay Gasimzada - Association for the Protection of Azerbaijan’s Cultural Heritage and Support for Tourism17. Esmira Fuad - Eternal Turan Book Fund18. Sevda Tahirli - Mirza Alakbar Sabir Foundation19. Shahin Gadirov - "Zirva" Culture and Art Public Union20. Farida Mirishova- "Iz" Support for Culture Development Public Union21. Samad Vakilov - "Muvakkil Law Center" Public Union22. Telman Gasimov – Scientific Research Public Union23. Khatira Valiyeva - "Khankendi - Support for Internally Displaced Persons" Public Union24. Ibrahim Ibrahimli – "Bir Tabassum" Public Union for the Promotion of Patriotism

News.Az