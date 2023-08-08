Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights slams baised statements of UN rapporteurs regarding Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has condemned the statement of the UN rapporteurs regarding the Lachin Road, News.az reports.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which is one of the main documents declaring human rights and freedoms, contains the principles of ensuring equality for all people and prohibits discrimination regardless of race, gender, language, religion, origin, or political beliefs.

"We believe that this document should become a fundamental source for the UN member states as well as institutions that are part of the UN system of mechanisms for the protection of human rights," Aliyeva said.

"I urge the speakers and independent experts of the UN Human Rights Council to carry out their activities in accordance with the principles established by the UN, not to allow double standards, refrain from statements that hinder the peace-building process in the region and create conditions for aggravation of the situation, take effective measures against Armenia, which constantly creates provocations in the region, and support the efforts of Azerbaijan to ensure peace and security," she said.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023, at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

