Azerbaijan’s contributions to Belt and Road Initiative highlighted at China conference
Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov addressed the 3rd Belt and Road Energy Ministers Conference Qingdao, China’s Shandong Province.Minister Shahbazov highlighted Azerbaijan’s continuous contributions to the Belt and Road Initiative at the conference, News.Az reports.
“At the 3rd Belt and Road Energy Ministers Conference, we talked about our country's continuous contributions to the Belt and Road Initiative, the Joint Declaration on establishing a strategic partnership, which represents the peak of Azerbaijan-China relations,” the minister posted on X.
He stated that the Joint Declaration stimulates the development of energy partnerships along the modern Silk Road, green energy corridors that support the development of integrated regional electricity markets between Asia and Europe, and possible cooperation with China in these corridors.
