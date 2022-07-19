Azerbaijan’s daily coronavirus infections rise above 250

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 794,913, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 58 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 784,090. Four patients have died in Azerbaijan, pushing the death toll to 9,727.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,096.

So far, 7,008,073 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az