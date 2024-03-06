Azerbaijan’s defense minister continues official visit to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, met with Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee of Haluk Gorgun, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the military-technical sphere, as well as on joint projects and a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az