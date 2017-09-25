Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets Belarusian Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich on September 25.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education, organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of mutual interest was held.

The sides also discussed details of the forthcoming visit of the Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister to Belarus and issues of military cooperation, which will be considered during the meetings.

News.Az

