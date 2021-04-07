Azerbaijan’s defense minister offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of a pilot as a result of the crash of a military aircraft of the Armed Forces of fraternal Turkey in Konya,” the Azerbaijani minister said in his letters.

“Your grief is our grief too. I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the soul of Shehid, share the sorrow and grief of relatives, and express my deep condolences to his family.

May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace,” he added.

News.Az