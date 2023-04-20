Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits Military Institute of Land Forces in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Sagadat Nurmagambetov Military Institute of the Land Forces in Almaty, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, a wreath was laid at the statue of the First Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Army General Sagadat Nurmagambetov in the territory of the Institute and his memory was honored.

Minister Hasanov was presented with a briefing on the history of the establishment of the military institute and the main directions of its activities.

After getting acquainted with the institute, a photo was taken.

News.Az