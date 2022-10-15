Azerbaijan's Defense Minister watched combat training classes (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 15, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry visited one of the training centers, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Defense Minister watched the firing training classes at the newly commissioned combined-arms firing range of the training center.

It was reported that on the firing range there are shooting areas and tactical rooms for the accomplishment of shooting classes by the use of combat equipment and various types of small arms, as well as implementation of standards for fire training.

The Minister of Defense has given relevant tasks in-depth mastering of duties by military personnel, accurate implementation of standards on fire training, including further increase of combat training.

News.Az