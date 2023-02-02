Azerbaijan’s defense minister watches “Winter Exercises - 2023” int’l exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Türkiye at the invitation of National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the international exercises “Winter Exercises - 2023”, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the report on the “Winter Exercises - 2023” was presented to the defense ministers. The army leaders got acquainted with the equipment of the new generation, as well as inspected the exercises’ logistic unit.

Then the servicemen of Azerbaijan and 17 other participating countries demonstrated the fulfillment of tasks on various episodes in conditions of harsh climate and difficult terrain.

In the end, Hulusi Akar, Zakir Hasanov and their Georgian counterpart Burchuladze delivered speeches to the observers and other official guests.

It should be noted that the servicemen of the Combined Arms Army represented Azerbaijan with high professionalism during the exercises held from January 18 to February 3 of this year.

