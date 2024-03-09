Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Türkiye’s Baykar company sign cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of its visit to the Republic of Türkiye, the delegation led by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Selcuk Bayraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Baykar company which is part of the fraternal country’s defense industrial complex, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The meeting highlighted that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the military-technical field, as in all other fields, are developing successfully, as well as discussed prospects for the development of current cooperation and a number of issues of mutual interest.

In the end, the parties signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of joint research, development and production.

News.Az