Azerbaijan's DefMin orders immediately respond to provocations at the border

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has instructed to immediately respond to possible provocations against Azerbaijan's units on the border with Armenia and in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located, News.az reports.

Mr. Hasanov also instructed to maintain a high level of combat readiness, as well as practical training of units and command posts.

