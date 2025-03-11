Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets Spain’s Trade Secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Samir Sharifov, held a meeting with María Amparo López Senovilla, Spain’s Secretary of State for Trade at the Ministry of Economy, Commerce, and Business.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the importance of holding the inaugural session of the Strategic Economic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Spain in Baku, News.Az reports citing local media.

They expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan-Spain business forum and the signing of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Economic Cooperation" between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and Spain’s Ministry of Economy, Commerce and Business would provide a strong impetus for strengthening economic ties.

Recalling the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during COP29 last November, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov highlighted its significance in enhancing bilateral relations and identifying new areas of cooperation.

