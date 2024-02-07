Azerbaijan’s electoral legislation complies with all democratic norms and standards: CIS IPA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s electoral legislation fully complies with all democratic norms and standards, Secretary General of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Dmitry Kobitsky told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Kobitsky stressed that preparations for the election campaign in Azerbaijan have been conducted excellently.

“This is evident from the meetings held with the candidates at their headquarters, as well as with the organizers of the process, including the Central Election Commission, the Prosecutor's Offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Parliament. Therefore, we can now definitely ascertain that the country is ready for an election,” he said.

Noting that the observer mission from the CIS IPA celebrates its 30 anniversary, Dmitry Kobitsky added: "In order to make the observation accurate and clear for all participants of the process, the International Institute for Democracy Development Monitoring was established in 2006. This decision was made right here in Baku. Currently, the Institute operates throughout the CIS and has subsidiaries, including in Baku."

Kobitsky emphasized that the structure assists to study all electronic processes, surveys the legislation of each of the CIS countries and draws conclusions based on the examination of legislation in accordance with all democratic norms.

Speaking of the results of the observation, the CIS IPA chief noted that they have visited a large number of polling stations. “The results will be revealed after convening all observers. The preliminary results will be disclosed at the press conference tomorrow, while the final results will be announced shortly after the results being fully confirmed by the CEC,” he added.

News.Az