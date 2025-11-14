Azerbaijan’s embassy in Kyiv hit by debris from Russia-fired Iskander missile, says Zelensky

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Kyiv was hit by debris from the Iskander missile fired by Russia at the Ukrainian capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.

In a post on X, Zelensky said that since last night, Ukraine’s emergency services have been working at the sites of the Russian strikes, News.Az reports.

“This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged. The Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile. The main target of the attack was Kyiv, and strikes also hit Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions,” he wrote.

“According to preliminary data, the Russians used a Zircon missile in the Sumy region this morning. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko has already reported on the progress of rescue operations at the sites. I am grateful to everyone helping our people. Commander of the Air Force Anatolii Kryvonozhko also reported on the results of our air defense work. I thank our warriors for their effective actions,” Zelensky stressed.

