Azerbaijan's Embassy in Turkmenistan sets up polling station

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Election Code, a polling station has been set up at the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkmenistan in anticipation of the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled in Azerbaijan on February 7, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijani citizens residing in Turkmenistan or on long-term foreign assignments will be able to vote at the designated polling stations established in the embassy from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on February 7,” the embassy said.

The Precinct Election Commission is fully prepared for the organization of the presidential election in accordance with legislative requirements. All necessary measures have been taken to inform Azerbaijani citizens, who are consular-registered in Turkmenistan, about the upcoming presidential election and participation in the voting process.

Additionally, announcements have been disseminated on the embassy's official website and social network accounts.

News.Az