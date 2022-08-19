Azerbaijan's Emergencies Minister holds special meeting regarding wildfires (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov held a special meeting in the Shabran district, where forest fires have been raging for several days, News.az reports.

The heads of the executive authorities of the northern regions and the heads of relevant institutions participated in the meeting.

The minister was informed about the situation, and the current situation was assessed.

Minister Heydarov gave relevant instructions in the field of fire fighting.

