Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry discloses daily oil production

The daily oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 750,600 barrels (667,400 barrels – crude oil, 83,200 barrels - condensate) for February 2020, Trend reports r

Of the total mentioned amount, export of produced crude oil amounted to 530,300 barrels, while export of condensate, and oil products amounted to 79,600 barrels and 12,400 barrels, respectively.

Azerbaijan has fulfilled its obligations to the OPEC, to maintain daily oil production in the amount of 769,000 barrels.

