Azerbaijan’s entry ban on citizens involved in terrorism abroad lawful

Azerbaijan’s entry ban on citizens involved in religious extremism and terrorist activities abroad is a legal step, Mubariz Gurbanli, chairman of the country’s

The Law “On religious extremism” and the amendments made the Constitution of Azerbaijan envisage an entry ban on the citizens involved in illegal armed groups and terrorist organizations abroad, Gurbanli said, noting that those people are immediately deprived of citizenship.

“If an Azerbaijani citizen joins an armed group, commits terrorist acts and crimes abroad, he/she is not allowed to enter the country. This is a legal step,” he added.

Azerbaijan has recently revoked the citizenship of 58 people involved in religious extremism and terrorist activities abroad.

