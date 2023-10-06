Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabagh beat BK Häcken 1-0 in UEFA Europa League group stage

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabagh have clinched second back-to-back victory in the UEFA Europa League group stage after beating Sweden’s BK Häcken 1-0 at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, News.Az reports. 

The Aghdam Horses’ only goal came from Brazilian forward Juninho (70’).

FC Qarabagh now sits second in the Group H with 6 points behind German Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

FC Qarabagh will visit Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Matchday 3.


