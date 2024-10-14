Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s fighter jets conduct training flights – VIDEO

Azerbaijan Air Force’s fighter jets have performed training flights in accordance with the plan.

Aircraft flights were carried out on the predetermined routes, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Military pilots performed take-off and landing, complex pilotage and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism during the flights focused on improving their combat skills.


