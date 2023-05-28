Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential elections.

News.Az presents the post: “I sincerely congratulate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan and my dear sister Emine khanim on the occasion of the victory! May the brotherhood of our peoples be eternal and indestructible! I wish the entire Turkish people the best of health, happiness and peace. May Almighty God protect Azerbaijan and Türkiye!"

