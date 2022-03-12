Azerbaijan's FM and EU High Representative mull situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell as part of his participation in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, News.az reports.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), as well as issues of strategic partnership in the field of energy.

They stressed the importance of concluding negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union, which will form the legal basis of relations.



At the same time, the situation in Ukraine and the provision of humanitarian aid to the country were discussed.

News.Az