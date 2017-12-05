Azerbaijan's FM attends meeting of foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov took part in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian states, held in Moscow on December 4-5, 2017.

At the event, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that over the past period, the participants in the negotiation process have done a great work on the draft Convention, and the decisions and agreements reached during the five-sided summit meetings contributed significantly to rapprochment in positions of all the Caspian states, gave a powerful impetus to the negotiation process as a whole and are of historical importance for the further strengthening of good-neighborly relations, fruitful cooperation and maintenance of stability in the Caspian region.

"All the Caspian countries are unanimous in their view that it is necessary to exert maximum efforts to find consensus on all open issues before the fifth summit of the heads of the Caspian states, which is planned to be held in Kazakhstan. We believe that a consensus can be reached, taking into account the generally recognized world practice and norms of international maritime law, " said Elmar Mammadyarov.

The Minister also noted that the efforts made should serve to consolidate the result of many years of work on the draft convention and create a comprehensive legal basis for cooperation of the Caspian states. This fundamental legal document is designed to lay a solid foundation for the future architecture of relations in the Caspian and will contribute to further strengthening of stability and security in the Caspian region.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed the meeting participants that countering terrorism, transnational organized crime, illegal circulation of arms, narcotic drugs and human trafficking requires consolidation of efforts of all Caspian states against challenges and threats to international and regional stability and security.

He noted that the Caspian states should continue their joint and confidential activities to preserve the Caspian Sea as a zone of peace, prosperity, stability and security and make efforts to further expand trade, economic and cultural ties, as well as create the necessary conditions for business development and tourism since the Caspian Sea is an important component in many international and regional projects aimed at the welfare of the peoples of the countries of the Caspian region and world energy security.

In his speech, the Minister touched upon issues related to strengthening international cooperation, further improvement of the investment climate for developing and transporting energy resources to international markets, creating reliable and safe communications, attracting highly profitable and environmentally friendly technologies that remain important priorities of coastal states.

"The Azerbaijani side is sure that all issues of the legal status of the Caspian Sea should be resolved in a spirit of respect for the sovereign rights of the Caspian states and mutually beneficial partnership, and by strengthening confidence between the parties, particularly in matters of regional stability, security, economic and scientific research activities in the Caspian Sea," the minister said. "Confidence measures should include, among other things, ensuring equal security conditions for all Caspian littoral states. We are also confident that strengthening stability on the Caspian Sea should be based on taking into account the interests of all parties and not compromising each other's security, respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence of the Caspian states and non-interference in each other's internal affairs," he said.

In the closing part of his speech, Elmar Mammadyarov informed the meeting participants that the soonest signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will promote more effective measures aimed at further cooperation on the conservation of the Caspian ecosystem, including cooperation between the Caspian states in various fields.

