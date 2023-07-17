Azerbaijan's FM: Establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint is aimed at preventing illegal activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Creation of the Lachin border checkpoint is a sovereign right of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, News.azreports.

The minister stressed that establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint is aimed at preventing illegal activities, and to ensure transparency. Despite this, it was noted that the Armenian side did not stop provocations against the checkpoint on June 15 and at the beginning of July.

As the minister stated, the Azerbaijani side has again created conditions for Armenian residents to cross the checkpoint. At the same time, it was pointed out that it is possible to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan.

News.Az