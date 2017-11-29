Azerbaijan's FM meets his Costa Rican counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, Manuel González Sanz.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Costa-Rica, Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of political dialogue and mutual understanding over two decades, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the decision of Costa Rica to establish an Embassy in Baku is highly appreciated. The Ministers recognized that exchanging of diplomatic missions in both countries brings an additional boost to strengthening of mutual cooperation.

Minister E.Mammadyarov gladly recalled his visit to Costa Rica in June and expressed hope that productive meetings and political consultations, which were held in the framework of the visit would advance further the relations in various spheres.

Ministers also noted an effective role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing bilateral cooperation and to this end agreed to initiate exchange of parliamentary delegations.

Manuel González Sanz shared his positive impressions on his visit to Azerbaijan and highly appreciated the development of political dialogue and friendly ties between two countries.

Ministers reiterated their mutual respect and support to each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders. They also emphasized inadmissibility of attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of states by use of force.

The Ministers emphasized the wide range of opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic-trade, tourism, energy, logistics, ports and maritime, investment and humanitarian spheres and noted the importance of promotion of direct contacts among the business communities.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

