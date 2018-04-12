Azerbaijan's FM receives outgoing Czech ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Vitezslav Pivonka upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, progress achieved recent years and cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Ambassador Pivonka said that he did his best to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations during his tenure and thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for the support of initiatives in this direction. He emphasized that he enjoyed the beauty of Azerbaijan and leaves our country with pleasant impressions.

E.Mammadyarov thanked Ambassador Pivonka for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

News.Az

