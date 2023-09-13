Azerbaijan’s foreign minister calls on international media to accurately cover regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that international media outlets and their representatives have a huge responsibility to report on the regional situation in an accurate and impartial manner.

Bayramov made the remarks at a briefing for leading media structures at the Association of Accredited Journalists to the United Nations (ACANU) in Geneva on September 13, within the framework of his working visit to Switzerland, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, Bayramov informed the participants in detail about topical issues of Azerbaijan's foreign policy agenda, the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and answered numerous questions from journalists.

The minister noted that amid the new realities that have developed in the South Caucasus region after the 44-day Second Garabagh War of 2020, Azerbaijan is an initiator and an interested party in promoting the agenda for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

He emphasized that the provocations of the illegal Armenian regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in particular the “elections” on September 9, were another blow to the efforts aimed at organizing a dialogue with a representative of the Armenian population.

It was stressed that the armed forces, which Armenia has not yet withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories, are a threat to the regional peace and security. The minister stated that despite the agreement on the parallel use of Aghdam-Khankandi and Lachin-Khankandi roads for the transport of goods, the Armenian side through an illegal regime evades its implementation.

Bayramov underlined that despite Azerbaijan's clear position from the first days of the end of the conflict, several international actors and media organizations went along with Armenia's manipulations, such as claims of "tense humanitarian situation", "blockade" in connection with the situation around Lachin road, and became a tool of the campaign against Azerbaijan.

News.Az