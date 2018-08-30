Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets Chinese official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Li Xiaolin, Party Secretary and Chairperson of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Li Xiaolin said that she is pleased to visit Azerbaijan and extended her gratitude for the warm hospitality, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two countries and remained assured that the Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the above-mention association will give a new impetus to deepening of humanitarian and cultural cooperation. The sides also highlighted that projects in cultural, youth and tourism spheres will serve to further promotion of people-to-people contacts.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined that in the international arena Azerbaijan and China support the inviolability of each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also noted that the "One Belt, One Way" project initiated by China opens up opportunities for the region's economic development and the realization of this project will contribute to the growth of trade turnover.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

