Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Antalya

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed expansion of brotherly relations, and further development of the strategic partnership in multiple areas.

