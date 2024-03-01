Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Antalya

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with Kyrgyz counterpart in Antalya

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed expansion of brotherly relations, and further development of the strategic partnership in multiple areas.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      