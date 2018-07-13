Azerbaijan`s foreign trade hits $4 billion within six months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of foreign trade operations of Azerbaijan in January-June of this year amounted to 13 billion 322 million 757.33 thousand US dollars.

Statistical showings fix the growth of turnover by 4 billion 644 million 334.53 dollars as of the same period last year, AzerTag reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee, during the six months import operations totaled $ 4 billion 660 million 330.28 thousand, while export transactions amounted 8 billion 662 million 427.05 million dollars.

As a result, there was a positive balance of $ 4 billion 2 million 96.77 thousand, which is 2 billion 143 million 21.27 thousand more than in the 6 months of 2017.

News.Az

