Azerbaijan’s Hirkan Forests may be added to UNESCO Natural Heritage List

The final meeting on the inclusion of Hirkan Forests as Azerbaijan’s first transboundary UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site has been held, and the final stage of the inscription is currently underway, Firuddin Aliyev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Biodiversity Conservation Service, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Aliyev noted that all the relevant documents have been submitted, and Azerbaijan is confident to get a positive result this year.

“Moreover, the international projects regarding the Mud Volcanoes State Nature Reserve and Zagatala-Balakan biosphere reserve are being implemented,” he added.

News.Az