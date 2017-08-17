Azerbaijan’s honorary consul meets MPs from Western Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consul in Australia Aydan Rzayeva had a meeting with parliament members from the Western Australia, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by John Hammond, head of the Azerbaijan-Australia Friendship Society.

Western Australia’s Minister for Seniors and Ageing, Volunteering, Sport and Recreation Mick Murray, Shadow Minister for Environment and Water Steven Thomas, as well as Minister for Emergency Services and Corrective Services Francis Logan were among the meeting’s participants.

Current and future cooperation between the two countries, as well as trade and economic relations and social issues were discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

