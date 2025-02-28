Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid delivered to Syria

Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid delivered to Syria
Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Syria. Photo: Azerbaijan's Embassy in Damascus

Humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan was distributed to those in need at the internally displaced persons camp in the village of Karakopru, located in Syria's Aleppo province, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Damascus.

The embassy said its employees also participated in the distribution campaign, assisting in delivering crucial aid to those affected by the ongoing crisis.

Earlier, Azerbaijan announced the reopening of its embassy in Syria’s Damascus after a 13-year break.

In a statement on February 17, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Chargé d'Affaires of the embassy has been assigned to Damascus and has begun work.    


