Azerbaijan reopens embassy in Syria after 13-year break

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has officially reopened its embassy in Syria’s Damascus after a 13-year break.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed on Monday that the Chargé d'Affaires of the embassy has been assigned to Damascus and has begun work, News.Az reports.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to supporting lasting peace and stability in Syria, based on international law.

“In this important period, when friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Syria have entered a qualitatively new stage and new opportunities have arisen for the development of partnership in political, economic, cultural and other areas, our Embassy will support the development of our bilateral relations by closely cooperating with the transitional government of Syria,” the statement added.

News.Az