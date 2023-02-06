+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az presents the article by Adnan Huseyn, founder of Re-Azerbaijan.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has taken significant steps towards becoming a greener country. From investments in renewable energy to efforts to tackle internal ecological and environmental challenges, the country is making a concerted effort to protect its environment and reduce its carbon footprint.

However, the country’s efforts to become a green nation have been hindered by the illegal exploitation of its natural resources by Armenians during their occupation of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories. During this time, Azerbaijan recorded facts of ecocide committed by Armenia, including widespread destruction of the country’s ecology and environment.

Renewable Energy Revolution

Azerbaijan is leading the charge in the development of renewable energy sources in the region. One of the major projects underway is the development of a large-scale solar power plant with an estimated cost of $100 million. The project will have the capacity to generate 200 MW of electricity and will help the country reduce its carbon footprint and become more energy-efficient.

In addition to solar energy, Azerbaijan is also investing in the development of wind energy. The government has signed a memorandum of understanding with a major international company to construct a wind farm with a capacity of 300 MW. The project is expected to create thousands of new jobs and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Another project in the pipeline is the construction of a hydropower plant on the Kur River. The project is expected to generate more than 1,000 MW of electricity and will provide the country with a sustainable source of energy. The plant is also expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the country’s energy security.

Efforts to Reduce Carbon Footprint

In addition to investing in renewable energy, Azerbaijan is also making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The country has introduced several environmentally friendly initiatives, including the use of electric vehicles, the promotion of cycling, and the construction of green buildings. These initiatives have helped the country reduce its carbon emissions and improve its overall environmental performance.

Waste Management and Water Conservation

Azerbaijan has also made significant strides in the area of waste management. The country has introduced several waste management initiatives to reduce the amount of waste generated and improve the country’s environmental performance. These initiatives include the construction of new landfills, the introduction of recycling programs, and the development of new waste treatment facilities.

The country is also making efforts to improve the quality of its water resources and reduce water pollution. The initiatives include the construction of new water treatment plants, the introduction of water conservation programs, and the development of new irrigation systems.

Biodiversity Conservation and Reforestation

Azerbaijan is home to a diverse array of plant and animal species, many of which are endemic to the country. The Azerbaijani government has introduced several initiatives to conserve the country’s biodiversity and protect its endangered species. The initiatives include the establishment of new national parks, the introduction of wildlife protection programs, and the development of new wildlife habitats.

The country has also launched several reforestation and afforestation projects to restore the country’s degraded forests and increase the forest cover. These projects aim to combat desertification and improve the country’s overall environmental performance.

International Recognition and Support

Azerbaijan’s efforts to become a green country have earned it recognition and support from the international community and organizations. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has provided technical assistance to help the country implement its environmental projects and improve its environmental performance. Additionally, the World Bank has provided funding for several projects, including the development of renewable energy sources.

Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources

Despite the progress made by Azerbaijan, the country’s efforts to become a greener nation have been hindered by the illegal exploitation of its natural resources by Armenians during their occupation of internationally recognized Azerbaijani territories. During this time, Azerbaijan recorded facts of ecocide committed by Armenia, including widespread destruction of the country’s ecology and environment.

Unfortunately, this illegal exploitation continues to this day. Armenians continue to exploit the Demirli and Gizilbulag deposits in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed. This illegal exploitation is a major concern for Azerbaijanis, who are legitimately and genuinely concerned about the impact it is having on the country’s environment and its ability to become a green nation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azerbaijan is on its way to becoming one of the greenest countries in the world. With a focus on renewable energy, waste management, biodiversity conservation, and other initiatives, the country is making significant strides in its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and improve its overall environmental performance. However, the illegal exploitation of its natural resources by Armenians remains a major challenge for the country, and the international community must take action to address this issue.

